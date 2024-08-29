Memorial Run in Touraneena

A memorial run in memory of a West Waterford man who died at a young age is to be held in the village of Touraneena on Sunday, 15 September, starting at 11.00 a.m.

Colm (Scully) Ryan was a much loved and popular man who was a friend to all in the running community.

He was a great champion of the Irish Cancer Society up to his untimely death in April 2023, raising thousands of euro over the years for the charity which was closest to his heart.

Colm enjoyed nothing more than to see people out running and it did not matter to him if a person could run a mile in 6 minutes or 12 minutes or anything in between.

On 1 May, 2021 Colm undertook his biggest challenge when he challenged himself to a 100 km run over the course of one day, raising over €16,000 for the Irish Cancer Society. Two years previous Colm ran half that distance and in doing so collected over €9,000 for the same charity.

Colm got the idea to run the 100 km in 2021 when he saw how hard it had become for the Irish Cancer Society to raise money due to the Covid restrictions that had been put in place the previous year, and seeing how the money raised was spent on things like a night nurse service for cancer patients who were at home, allowing loved ones to get some sleep, after his partner’s mother had died of cancer in 2019.

The 5 km run or walk for those who wish to do it at a slower pace will see registrations take place on the day at the Sliabh gCua Community Centre in Touraneena – Eircode E91 F788, with an entry free of €15. Those who wish to register on line before the event can do so using the event link Event link: https://eventmaster.ie/event/o7kMsk3tLm and it will cost them just €10.

On the day, there will be prizes for the top three male and female finishes and all money raised on the day will be presented to the Irish Cancer Society.