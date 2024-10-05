More and better Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and for People with the Disability

Waterford TD, Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcome the increase in grant limits by over 30% and the income thresholds by 25% for those applying for support under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme, announced last week.

“Broadening the base of people eligible for housing adaptation grants will mean that more disabled people and people of older age will be supported in independent living in their own homes,” said Marc Ó Cathasaigh said.

“This is essential for people’s physical, mental and social health and I hope to see more take up and more efficiencies in the delivery of these grants in Waterford.“

Housing Adaptation Grants assist with the necessary adaptations, repairs or improvement works in order to make the accommodation more suitable to the needs of older and disabled people supporting them to live in their homes. The Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability scheme includes three distinct grants, namely the Housing Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability, the Mobility Aids Grant and the Housing Aid for Older People Grant.

Over 13,000 grants were paid in 2023. Since the launch of the scheme in November 2007, significantly increased levels of activity continue to be experienced by local authorities with over 150,000 grants being paid to older people and disabled people. This has facilitated those applicants to remain in their own homes and communities, and in many cases preventing premature entry to residential care.