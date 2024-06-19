More houses planned for Newtown area of Tramore

Robert Forrest

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a further 11 houses in the Newtown area of Tramore.

The development is set to be located at the back of the Newtown Park housing estate.

Permission is also being sought for all associated site works, rainage, water connections, roadways, footpaths and access road from the existing road.

The area has been the subject of a number of housing developments in recent years, with Newtown Park, Newtown Glen, and Cliffside all currently under construction.

The application was submitted by William Bolster last Wednesday.

A decision by Waterford City and County Council is expected by August 6.