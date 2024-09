A multi-cultural festival will be held this coming weekend at Wyse Park in Waterford.

Titled ‘A Slice of Culture’, the event will begin at 11.00 a.m., Saturday, 7 September and there will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy with a vibrant celebration of various cultures, which will include food, music, dance and art.

This festival, hosted by Waterford New Communities Network, is a vital platform for showcasing the rich diversity within Waterford.

All are very welcome to attend.