National #SlowDown Day: Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

Motorists are being advised that Gardaí will conduct a 24 hour national speed enforcement operation, National #SlowDown Day, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025.

The campaign will also be conducted throughout Waterford City and County.

An Garda Síochána conducts a number of high profile National #SlowDown Days every year. The aim of National #SlowDown Days is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Driving in excess of the legal speed limit, and / or driving at an inappropriate speed for the prevailing road, weather and traffic conditions not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you.

When you speed, it reduces the potential reaction time to react to something unexpected on the road and there is an increase in the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

To date in 2025 there have been 24 fatalities on Irish roads in 23 Fatal Road Traffic Collison’s. This is a reduction of 12 deaths on the same period in 2024.