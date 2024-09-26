New regulations on XL Bully Dogs to be introduced on October 1st

In July 2024, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced a ban on XL Bully dogs. The Minister announced the ban in the interest of public safety following a number of recent attacks by XL Bully dogs.

From October 1st, 2024, these new regulations will prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bully type dogs and from February 1st, 2025 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully dog without a Certificate of Exemption.

As a cross of restricted breeds, XL Bully type dogs are currently subject to existing additional controls. This means when in a public place, these dogs must be securely muzzled and kept on a strong chain or leash (maximum 2 metres in length) by a person over 16 years of age who is capable of controlling the dog.

All XL Bully dog owners will be able to apply for a Certificate of Exemption between October 1st, 2024 and January 31st, 2025. This certificate will be unique to each XL Bully type dog and owner. It will specify the dog’s licence details, microchip details, neutering details, age and description. It will also specify the dog owner’s name, address, date of birth and contact number.

The following documentation is required before the Certificate of Exemption can be issued:

Copy of Valid Dog Licence: Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, every dog must be licensed and kept under effective control and must have a collar bearing the owner’s name and address. Failure to do so can result in on-the-spot fines of €100 and further court fines of up to €2,500. Licences are available from any Post Office or online at www.licences.ie. Annual licences cost €20 per year, and lifetime licences cost €140 which cover the lifetime of the dog.

Microchipping Certificate: It is a legal requirement in Ireland to have all dogs implanted with a microchip and registered on an approved database by the time they are 12 weeks old.

Owners must take the following steps:

Have your dog microchipped by a registered implanter.

Have your details registered on a Government approved database that has been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine

Be in possession of a printed Microchipping Certificate.

Confirmation of neutering: Owners must arrange to have their XL Bully type dog neutered by a registered Veterinary Practitioner in order to receive a Certificate of Exemption. XL Bully dogs must be permanently neutered. Male dogs must be neutered through castration, and female dogs must be spayed. The procedure must be carried out by a registered veterinary surgeon, or they must confirm that it has been previously neutered.

Photographic proof of identity of owner: i.e. copy of passport, drivers licence, public services card, etc.

Proof of address of owner: i.e. copy of utility bill or bank statement within previous three months, etc.

From October 1st, 2024 all documentation can be submitted to Waterford City and County Council via the Council website.

To find out more about XL Bully dog regulations visit https://waterfordcouncil.ie/services/environment/dog-control/