Nolke Opticians celebrates 20 years in business in Waterford

Last Thursday, August 22nd, Nolke Opticians celebrated 20 years in business with friends and family, suppliers and customers.

Over the years, including a global recession and Covid pandemic, the practice has grown considerably and become a nationally renowned retailer and optician. Named one of Ireland top retailers on more than one occasion. A family business, Kjell and his team have always provided a friendly, relaxed approach to eyecare while keeping up with the industry’s latest technology and developments.

Founded in 2004, Nolke Opticians quickly grew as a business and service provider. Progressing from retinal cameras to ultra-modern OCT retinal scanning ensuring its patients receive the latest advances. While the base has always been in Waterford city, Kjell and the practice has built a reputation throughout the southeast in several specialist areas including Light therapy for Dry Eye, myopia management, Low Vision services and Specialist Paediatric services.

“To our many customers from Waterford and beyond we sincerely grateful for your trust and faith in us. Eyesight is a universally emotive subject. We understand this and strive to ensure the best solutions are made available to everyone.

Speaking at the celebrations last week Kjell remembered the staff down through the years, “It’s at these key anniversaries that it’s important to thank those who have given their time to the practice. Our current team as well as those many staff members who have contributed over the years and been the face of Nolke Opticians.”