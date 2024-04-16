Paul Mooney to join The Munster Express as Editor

Taking up the role of Editor on 14th May, Paul originally from Antrim, started out when he was a teenager delivering various daily and weekly newspaper titles during early mornings and late afternoons. It was during this time that his employer, Eugene Diamond, of Diamond's Newsagents, encouraged him to do his school work experience week at a local newspaper, The Times. This is where Paul caught the 'journalism bug' and it grew from there. He continued to write for various local newspaper publications in the north east, as well as holding the position of public relations officer for 3rd and 12th Antrim Scouts, before attending a media studies course at college. He participated in the college radio and newspaper.

Paul was also involved with an annual charity radio station known as Radio Cracker in the late 90s.

At the turn of the Century, he obtained his BA (Hons) in Journalism and Law before spending several months working for local and regional newspapers in Finland.

It was in the early 00s when he joined the Dungarvan Observer and his reporting duties expanded to include page make-up, graphic design and photography.

Paul has worked at the Dungarvan Observer for a total of 23 years, while he served one year with the People Newspaper Group.

Over the years, Paul has also worked as a freelance and has written extensively for various publications, including The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent and worked with RTÉ and several radio stations.

In 2023, Paul attended a radio broadcast course at SETU obtaining a Certificate in Introduction to Radio Broadcast Journalism and Presenting.

Since 2023, he has also held the position of Rural Reporter on Noel Cronin's Saturday morning show on Community Radio Youghal 104 FM.

Paul loves the outdoors and enjoys walks and treks around various parts of the county, including the Greenway. He lives in West Waterford with his son Fionán.