Power Outage affects 7,775 customers in Waterford City

ESB Networks can confirm that on Wednesday (August 28) at approximately 8pm, an outage in the Waterford City area left 7,775 customers without power.

The reason given for the outage was two underground cable faults in the area caused tripping at a nearby 110kV station following standard network protection procedures to isolate faults. 6,000 of the affected customers had their power restored within 90 minutes of the incident while all remaining customers had their power restored shortly after 10:30pm.

ESB Networks stated: “Local ESB Networks crews are carrying out further repair and upgrade works this morning (August 29) to improve the resilience of the network and help prevent future outages.

“We apologise to all our customers impacted for the inconvenience caused.”