READY, SET, READ! Unleash the Unreal: Registrations now open for annual MS Ireland Readathon

MS Ireland has officially launched the 37th MS Readathon, taking place from November 1st to December 15th.

Kicked off by Best Selling Author, Eoin Colfer and RTE’s Rick O’Shea, book lovers of all ages are invited to join in, and raise much-needed funds to support people living with MS.

In preparation for the MS Readathon, MS Ireland conducted a survey via Opinions.ie, revealing that 75% of parents have noticed an increase in their children’s creativity and imagination due to regular reading. This finding highlights the significant role that reading plays in cognitive and emotional development, particularly in children.

The MS Readathon is MS Ireland’s oldest and most anticipated event each year, originally launched by Roald Dahl in 1988 and has grown ever since. Taking part in the MS Readathon is simple; readers are encouraged to read as many books as possible while seeking sponsorship from family and friends.

Speaking at the launch, RTÉ’s Rick O’Shea, a well-known advocate for books and MS Ireland, said: "Reading as a child shaped who I am today, it allowed me to explore different worlds and understand other perspectives. The MS Readathon is a fantastic way to inspire young readers, and perhaps even reignite a love of reading in adults too. By engaging in the Readathon, we can empower the next generation to embrace the joy of reading while raising vital funds for those affected by multiple sclerosis”.

Eoin Colfer, author of the bestselling Artemis Fowl, added: “Reading opens the door to worlds both real and imagined, and there's nothing more rewarding than watching young minds light up with curiosity. The MS Readathon encourages that spark, helping children discover stories that may stay with them forever, all while supporting such an important cause.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurological condition that affects over 10,000 people in Ireland. Its symptoms, which can include fatigue, mobility challenges, and cognitive difficulties, vary in severity from person to person. Funds raised through the MS Readathon go directly to support MS Ireland’s crucial services, including respite, physiotherapy, and peer support, all of which play a vital role in improving the quality of life for those affected by MS.

Registration for the 37th Annual MS Readathon is now open, and MS Ireland encourages everyone, from young readers to lifelong book enthusiasts. To sign up, read, and help raise funds for this important cause, visit www.msreadathon.ie and be sure to follow MS Ireland on social media for updates, book recommendations, and more throughout the event.

Pictured: Supporting the launch was Eva Battles, CEO MS; Rick O’Shea, RTÉ; Eoin Colfer, Bestselling Author; Shelly Corcoran, Author; Orla Marron, MS Ireland Ambassador, with pupils from 3rd Class John Scottus School, Ran, Ella, Alexander, Julien, Flora and Sasha. Photo: Julien Behal Photography.