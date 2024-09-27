Refusal of 50-house retirement village in Tipperary is appealed to An Bord Pleanála

A developer has appealed a local authority’s decision to refuse planning permission for a 50-house retirement village in Clonmel.

Gerard Norris submitted a planning application to Tipperary County Council in May, 2024, seeking to build the retirement village at Glenconnor, Clonmel, consisting of 50 various type residential units, with roads, footpaths, underground services and other associated site works, along with a new pedestrian and vehicular entrance from the existing Glenview Close housing estate. (Council ref: 2460368)

However, the planning application received over 20 submissions from nearby residents and members of the public, who objected to an aspect of the proposed development – a proposed new access road through the Glenview Close housing estate, which is a cul-de-sac.

Tipperary County Council refused permission for the proposed development on three grounds: that a masterplan has not been submitted for the lands, as per policy in the Clonmel and Environs Local Area Plan and the proposal is considered a standalone development which lacks clarity, is piecemeal, unco-ordinated and premature pending the agreement of a Master Plan; the proposal will give rise to a substantial and yet unquantified volume of additional vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic on a road network with identified capacity restraints; and the applicant has failed to demonstrate the manner in which the proposal complies with the policies and objectives of the Tipperary Development Plan in relation to housing mix, climate action, Part V, ten minute town, etc.

The council stated the proposal is considered to be contrary to stated policies of the Development Plan and contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

The applicant, Gerard Norris, appealed Tipperary County Council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála on 6 August, last. (Board ref: PL92.320464).

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the appeal by 9 December, 2024.