Restrictions on slurry spreading – advisory from Waterford Council

DUE to the Status Orange Rain Warning issued by Met Éireann for Waterford, the local authority is advising farmers that slurry spreading must not be undertaken until after the rain has passed.

The 12 hour Status Orange Rain Warning is valid from 12 noon on Sunday, 29 September up to midnight.

Under the European Union (Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters) Regulations 2022, organic and chemical fertilisers or soiled water shall not be applied to land when heavy rain is forecast within 48 hours.

Waterford City and County Council has also reminded farmers that the last day for slurry spreading this season is Monday, 30 September.