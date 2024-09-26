Road closure Portlaw

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise motorists of a road closure in Portlaw to facilitate a project to improve water quality and reduce leakage.

To facilitate these critical works, a section of Priest’s Lane (L-4034), from the junction with the R680 to the junction with Upper Brown Street / Carrick Road Lower will be closed for two weeks. Works are currently underway and will be ongoing from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. until Sunday, 6 October, inclusive.

The road will open each evening from 7.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m. the following day and local and emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

Local diversions will be in place and traffic flows will be diverted via Carrick Road Lower, Carrick Road (L-4033) and the R680.