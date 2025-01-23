ROAD SAFETY ALERT – PUBLIC URGED TO PRIORITISE SAFETY AS HISTORIC STORM POSES SEVERE THREAT

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging the public to take extreme caution as a Red Weather Warning has been issued for the unprecedented and life-threatening Storm Éowyn. This is not a typical weather event—it has the potential to be a significant and historic storm that poses a serious risk to life.

People are being urged not to travel on Friday during the red weather warning and to avoid unnecessary travel when it passes due to the extremely strong winds which will result in fallen trees and power lines, destruction to property, flying debris, and road blockages. This could also lead to cancellation of events, wave overtopping, coastal flooding in low lying and exposed areas and unsafe working conditions as well as significant structural damage and disruption and cancellations to transport.

Met Eireann has issued a status RED Wind warning for 22 counties where Storm Éowyn will bring southerly gale force winds becoming westerly which will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Public safety is paramount. Everyone must act responsibly to protect themselves and others while reducing pressure on emergency services and crews, who will be dealing with and responding to the aftermath of this extremely dangerous and destructive storm. If travel is not essential, stay indoors, secure property, and avoid unnecessary risks.

Coastal areas face dangerous storm surges and flooding, and under no circumstances should people put themselves at risk by engaging in storm voyeurism.

There is also an ORANGE Wind warning for Ireland as Storm Éowyn will bring gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts for a time.

There is also a Yellow Rainfall Warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford where heavy rain could lead to localised flooding.

The following warnings are in place:

Warning Type Time County Advice Red Wind Warning 02:00 Friday to 10:00 Friday Cork, Kerry, Limerick Avoid any travel during the storm window. Red Wind Warning 03:00 Friday to 12:00 Friday Clare, Galway Avoid any travel during the storm window. Red Wind Warning 04:00 Friday to 12:00 Friday Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo Avoid any travel during the storm window. Red Wind Warning 06:00 Friday to 12:00 Friday Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Roscommon, Tipperary Avoid any travel during the storm window. Red Wind Warning 06:00 Friday to 3pm Friday Donegal Avoid any travel during the storm window. Orange Wind Warning 2am Friday to 5pm Friday Ireland Storm Éowyn will bring gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts for a time. There may be fallen trees, damage to power lines and in coastal areas, wave overtopping. Road users should be aware of very difficult travelling conditions and damage to temporary structures. Road users in areas affected are advised to exercise caution and check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. Yellow Rainfall Warning 9pm Thursday to 3am Friday Cork, Kerry and Waterford. Heavy rain could lead to localised flooding.

Nationally all road users are being advised to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed. When the extreme weather passes road users will still have to contend with potentially hazardous road conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees, branches, and other debris which could block roads. Obey any road closures or diversions put in place by Local Authorities and An Garda Síochána.

Where people have to use the roads, the following advice is being given on foot of the weather warnings:

Slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Don't attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as people cycling and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Advice to road users e.g. pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

People cycling should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Please also see our severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with Teresa Mannion here.

See advice for driving on flooded roads here and some advice on driving in strong winds here.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie