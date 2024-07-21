RTÉ’s new London correspondent has strong Déise roots 

PAUL MOONEY

Newly appointed London correspondent for RTÉ, Tommy Meskill might be a Banner man, but he has strong Déise roots on his father’s side.

RTÉ announced Tommy’s appointment as their London correspondent recently. He has been a journalist with RTÉ News for eight years, most recently as part of RTÉ's political unit, reporting from Leinster House and the European Parliament.

Tommy Meskill, originally from Co. Clare, studied Communications at Dublin City University. Prior to joining RTÉ he worked as a reporter with Dublin's FM104 and Q102.

Tommy is no stranger to Waterford – his dad is from here, but he moved to Clare when he married Tommy’s mum.

Tommy grew up in Clare and went to school there, but he points out that the Meskills “are all from Waterford”, specifically from Aglish, near Cappoquin.

“My grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins are all based there,” said Tommy, speaking to The Munster Express. “I’d be down there quite a lot,” he added.

Tommy joined the RTÉ newsroom in 2016, working across several different programmes, including news2day and Morning Ireland. He has also presented programmes such as RTÉ Radio 1's This Week and RTÉ One's European Parliament Report. Tommy Meskill is also an occasional newscaster with RTÉ News.

In his new role as London correspondent, Tommy will be responsible for reporting across digital, radio and television on all aspects of life in Britian including political, economic, cultural and social affairs.

He takes over the position from John Kilraine, who has recently completed his contract and returned to work with RTÉ News & Current Affairs in Dublin.

Speaking about his appointment, Tommy said: "I'm delighted to have been appointed as RTÉ's new London Correspondent. It's an honour to have been chosen and I'm very excited to get started”.