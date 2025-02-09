Speed limits on local roads drop from 80 km/h to 60 km/h on Friday, 7 February

Speed limits on rural, local roads will change from 80 km/h to 60 km/h, on Friday, 7 February.

Rural, local roads primarily serve local traffic and connect rural communities. These roads are designated with an ‘L’ followed by a number, or do not have a number.

Reducing speed limits is part of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy and is one of a range of measures intended to reduce fatalities and protect all road users.

Local authorities have received grant funding from the Department of Transport to purchase and install poles and signs to display the new speed limit on the relevant roads. The ‘rural speed limit sign’, which is used as an alternative to numeric speed limit signs on specific single lane rural roads, will now mean that a maximum 60km/h limit is in force.

As with all speed limits, it will be an offence to exceed the stated limit. The Department of Transport has been working closely with An Garda Síochána, along with other stakeholders, to ensure that the 60 km/h limit is enforced.

For more information on speed limits, visit gov.ie/speedlimits.

More information on changes in their local area, people should check out www.waterfordcouncil.ie.