Status Orange Wind warning remains in place until 12 noon

Storm Éowyn Status Red Wind warning for Waterford has passed, however a Status Orange Wind warning remains in place until 12.00 noon today, Friday, 24 January.

Council ground crews have been mobilised, now that the Red Weather Warning has passed to undertake a full assessment and attend to incidences to alleviate road obstructions and dangerous overhanging branches.

Waterford City and County Council has received reports of fallen trees, branches and debris, causing obstruction to roads at:

Lismore, Co Waterford – Tree fallen on power line

Reports of trees down / overhanging branches at entrance to Maypark Lane

N72 from Dungarvan to Cappoquin at the Pike Service Station

N25 at Youghal Bridge

Road blocked at St. Otteran’s Terrace, Tramore, Co. Waterford due to corrugated roof blown from shed.

Tree down Rossduff (past McGuires Garden Centre) towards Woodstown beach

Telecomms pole fallen in back garden in Tramore, Co. Waterford

Tree down at Springfield – road between Cappoquin and Aglish

Tree blocking road at Pickardstown, Co. Waterford (Tramore to Airport road)

Tree down at the Burgery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team joined a virtual National Emergency Coordination Group meeting this morning and will continue to monitor the situation.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution during the duration of this weather warning, as conditions remain hazardous.

“There have been numerous reports of fallen trees, branches, and debris on the roads, making journeys extremely dangerous. During Status Orange weather warnings, the public advice remains to limit travel to essential only in areas where an orange level warning is in place.

“With coastal water levels high there remains a risk of wave overtopping, and the public is advised to stay away from all coastal areas and adhere to the messaging from the Irish Coast Guard to stay back, stay high and stay dry.”

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 today until 22:00pm this evening after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number. Council crews will actively work on recovery operation following the storm and will prioritise incidents based on urgency and public safety. The Council kindly ask for patience from the public as we strive to respond to all calls as quickly as possible.

On Saturday, January 25th, Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks will operate phone lines from 09:00am to 13:00pm.

For further updates visit Storm Éowyn Updates on the homepage of Waterford City and County Council website www.waterfordcouncil.ie or our social media channels.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Key public safety messages: