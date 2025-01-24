Status Orange Wind warning remains in place until 12 noon

Storm Éowyn Status Red Wind warning for Waterford has passed, however a Status Orange Wind warning remains in place until 12.00 noon today, Friday, 24 January.
Council ground crews have been mobilised, now that the Red Weather Warning has passed to undertake a full assessment and attend to incidences to alleviate road obstructions and dangerous overhanging branches.
Waterford City and County Council has received reports of fallen trees, branches and debris, causing obstruction to roads at:
Lismore, Co Waterford – Tree fallen on power line
Reports of trees down / overhanging branches at entrance to Maypark Lane
N72 from Dungarvan to Cappoquin at the Pike Service Station
N25 at Youghal Bridge
Road blocked at St. Otteran’s Terrace, Tramore, Co. Waterford due to corrugated roof blown from shed.
Tree down Rossduff (past McGuires Garden Centre) towards Woodstown beach
Telecomms pole fallen in back garden in Tramore, Co. Waterford
Tree down at Springfield – road between Cappoquin and Aglish
Tree blocking road at Pickardstown, Co. Waterford (Tramore to Airport road)
Tree down at the Burgery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford
Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team joined a virtual National Emergency Coordination Group meeting this morning and will continue to monitor the situation.
Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution during the duration of this weather warning, as conditions remain hazardous.
“There have been numerous reports of fallen trees, branches, and debris on the roads, making journeys extremely dangerous. During Status Orange weather warnings, the public advice remains to limit travel to essential only in areas where an orange level warning is in place.
“With coastal water levels high there remains a risk of wave overtopping, and the public is advised to stay away from all coastal areas and adhere to the messaging from the Irish Coast Guard to stay back, stay high and stay dry.”
Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation.
Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 today until 22:00pm this evening after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number. Council crews will actively work on recovery operation following the storm and will prioritise incidents based on urgency and public safety. The Council kindly ask for patience from the public as we strive to respond to all calls as quickly as possible.
On Saturday, January 25th, Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks will operate phone lines from 09:00am to 13:00pm.
For further updates visit Storm Éowyn Updates on the homepage of Waterford City and County Council website www.waterfordcouncil.ie or our social media channels.
Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:
Emergency 999/112
Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278
ESB Networks 1800 372 999
Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050
Key public safety messages:
During Status Orange warnings, the public is advised to limit travel to essential only in areas where an orange level warning is in place. Essential services operators will continue to operate services subject to advice from Met Éireann on prevailing local conditions.
High seas; the public is advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.
There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas. In addition to this, Storm Éowyn may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to localised flooding.
The electricity network is expected to be severely impacted, the public are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.
The public is advised not to travel, during the Status Red Warnings
Ensure insofar as possible outdoor items like bins, garden furniture, play equipment (e.g. trampolines) are secured.
Charge mobile phones and prepare for potential power outages. Have a flashlight and batteries on hand.
Roads and pathways may be hazardous due to debris and fallen trees.
Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, family, or friends.
Report issues (e.g. downed power lines, blocked roads, etc) to the Council.
Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.
ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.
Uisce Éireann customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. The public can also sign up online to our free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies – see www.water.ie.