Storm Eowyn to bring dangerous, damaging and destructive conditions

Met Éireann has issued a Status Red Weather Warning for all of Ireland with warning of possible “danger to life”, with the public advised to shelter in place.

The Status Red Wind warning for Waterford will be in effect from 02:00am to 10:00am Friday, January 24th and will bring gale force winds with dangerous, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km per hour.

A Status Orange Wind warning will be in place from midnight (00:00) to 16:00pm on Friday, January 24th and a Status Yellow Rain warning will be in place from 21:00pm Thursday, January 23rd to 05:00am on Friday, January 24th.

The impacts of Storm Éowyn include:

Danger to life

Extremely dangerous travelling conditions

Unsafe working conditions

Disruption and cancellations to transport

Many fallen trees

Significant and widespread power outages

Impacts to communications networks

Cancellation of event

Structural damage

Wave overtopping

Coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team convened again this morning and is advising the public that Storm Éowyn will be a dangerous, destructive, nationwide multi-hazard event.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise extreme caution during the duration of this weather warning.

“Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous, damaging and destructive storm and will track across the whole of the country, bringing gale force winds and gusts from the early hours of Friday morning through to Friday evening.

“We would urge the public to heed all public safety advice, to not travel and shelter in place during the duration of the Status Red weather warning. The strong winds will lead to fallen trees, branches, and structural debris on the roads, making journeys extremely dangerous.

“With coastal water levels high there is also a risk of wave overtopping, and the public is advised to stay away from all coastal areas and adhere to the messaging from the Irish Coast Guard to stay back, stay high and stay dry. There is also potential for localised and spot flooding.”

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and Council ground crews are on stand-by to put in place mitigation measures. However, Council outdoor personnel will not operate during the duration of the Status Red warning and once the warning has passed will be on site throughout the city and county as soon as it is safe to do so.

Waterford City and County Council’s Integrated Homeless Services Severe Weather Protocol is also in operation, with extra bed capacity available at McGwire House. The Outreach Team from Waterford Integrated Homeless Services has been in contact with any known rough sleepers to advise them of the shelter arrangements.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 from 09:00am to 22:00pm on Friday, January 24th after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

On Saturday, January 25th, Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks will phone lines will be in operation from 09:00am to 13:00pm.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Key public safety messages:

During Status Red Level wind warnings, the public is advised not to travel, stay indoors and shelter in place.

During Status Orange warnings, the public is advised to limit travel to essential only in areas where an orange level warning is in place. Essential services operators will continue to operate services subject to advice from Met Éireann on prevailing local conditions.

The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, destructive and damaging winds which will constitute a risk to life and property.

High seas; the public is advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas. In addition to this, Storm Éowyn may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to localised flooding.

The electricity network is expected to be severely impacted, the public are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

The public is advised not to travel during the Status Red Warnings

Ensure insofar as possible outdoor items like bins, garden furniture, play equipment (e.g. trampolines) are secured.

Charge mobile phones and prepare for potential power outages. Have a flashlight and batteries on hand.

Roads and pathways may be hazardous due to debris and fallen trees.

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, family, or friends.

Report issues (e.g. blocked roads, etc) to the Council.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.

Uisce Éireann customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. The public can also sign up online to our free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies – see www.water.ie

WATERFORD COUNCIL OFFICES CLOSED

Due to Storm Éowyn Status Red Weather Warning, all Waterford City and County Council buildings and facilities will be closed on Friday, January 24th.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council's Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 on Friday from 08:00am to 22:00pm on Friday, January 24th after which calls will be transferred to the Council's emergency services number. Alternatively, members of the public can email contact@waterfordcouncil.ie.

On Saturday, January 25th, Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks will operate phone lines from 09:00am to 13:00pm.

The public is advised to heed all public safety advice, to not travel and shelter in place during the duration of the Status Red weather warning which will be in effect in Waterford from 02:00am to 10:00am Friday, January 24th and will bring gale force winds with dangerous, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km per hour.

Waterford City and County Council's Integrated Homeless Services Severe Weather Protocol is also in operation, with extra bed capacity available at McGwire House. The Outreach Team from Waterford Integrated Homeless Services has been in contact with any known rough sleepers to advise them of the shelter arrangements. All residents will be accommodated to shelter in place during the duration of the Status Red Warning.

