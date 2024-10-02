Tales of the Little Blue Flower – heritage exchange between Mid and East Antrim and Waterford

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger was delighted to meet with Portlaw Heritage Group and culture and heritage staff from Waterford City and County Council during their visit to Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, as part of a two-day study trip, recently.

The study visit included guided tours of Raceview Mill, Broughshane and Gracehill Village, which recently secured UNESCO World Heritage status.

The theme of the project is based on commonalities in industrial heritage, concentrating on textiles such as the linen and cotton industries. A special event was held exploring how flax was traditionally grown, retted and scutched as part of the linen making process at Tenth Glen Heritage Farms who are involved in the cross-border project.

The trip was funded by Creative Communities on a Shared Island, an initiative of Creative Ireland. The project aims to develop connections between communities in Mid and East Antrim and Waterford through a variety of culture and heritage projects.

Mayor Beth Adger said: “We are pleased to see this joint two-year project underway between Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with Waterford City and County Council”.

"Building Shared Creative Communities supports deepening understanding of the importance of how our industrial heritage shaped our locality and the potential of our micro creative industries and what is in common between the two areas,” added Mayor Adger.

Katherine Collins, Creative Ireland Coordinator, Waterford City and County Council commented: “Creative Communities on a Shared Island funding provides us with a wonderful opportunity for Waterford and Mid and East Antrim to develop and enhance our shared sense of community”.

“This can be achieved by fostering creative opportunities for connection through social interaction, engagement and dialogue and by examining our shared industrial heritage including the importance of craftmanship and innovation in the past and for the future,” said Ms. Collins.

"We were delighted to have visited various locations in Mid and East Antrim and have had interesting discussions about shared heritage, creativity and culture which forms the basis for further collaboration. We look forward to hosting a return visit to Waterford and Portlaw later this year,” she added.

Pictured: Waterford City and County Council culture and heritage staff and representatives from Portlaw Heritage Group, with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Beth Adger and staff at Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid, Ballymena, Co. Antrim.