Temporary Road Works on Abbey Road extended to August 30

The main contractor for the North Quays Project, BAM has advised Waterford City and County Council that the current Abbey Road closures will need a two-week extension to Friday, August 30.

This extension is to facilitate essential works for a deep foul sewer, new retaining wall and further works.

Access will continue to be provided for pedestrians across the site during the extended closure, and local vehicular access points will remain operable on either side of the works.

School access will continue to be available from the Fountain Street side of the works and arrangements will be in operation to assist school traffic. Traffic from the Christendom and Abbey Park side of the closure will continue to be diverted to the N29 / Port Road.

BAM have apologised for any inconveniences saying, “We are endeavouring to complete the works in as efficient and timely manner as practical, while also giving consideration to the numerous other unforeseen factors affecting the works in this area.

“We are conscious of and regret the disruption to the traffic flows, particularly as the school term commences. We have contacted local schools and businesses in the area, informing them of the extended closure period.”

Chairman of the Ferrybank Community Development Residents Group, John Hayes, said: “I contacted numerous businesses along the Abbey Road and over the general Ferrybank area and none of them have received any communication.”

Sinn Féin Councillor, Jim Griffin agreed with John saying: “Businesses have been reaching out to me, school teachers in the area reached out to me yesterday, and parents of kids going to the school, they had no inclination that this was going to be delayed.”

Businesses have been affected by the road closures which includes Enzo’s Café who recently had to close temporarily. The owner of Ferrybank Barbers, Paul Westwood spoke about the effects the works had on his business and other businesses.

He said: “We have a WhatsApp group between us all here, so we chat a lot, it has massively affected everybody, because where the closure is, it basically splits Ferrybank in two.

“A dog groomers up there, next to us, the very first week she had nine cancellations, now this is not an industry where you’ll be doing ten a day or anything, dog grooming takes a bit of time.”

Waterford City and County Council stipulated that BAM complete the works over a seven-week period during the school summer holidays, to avoid disruption to school traffic, the Council has been advised that the full closure of Abbey Road until August 30th is unavoidable to complete these works.