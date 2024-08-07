The Munster Express shortlisted for ‘Best Headline’ in Local Ireland Media Awards

The Munster Express has been shortlisted for an accolade in the Local Ireland Media Awards under the ‘Best Headline’ category.

The headline ‘RING THE CHANGES’ which featured in the 10 October, 2023 edition, written by journalist Adam Doheny, is up against several other provincial newspapers for the best headline award – The Limerick Leader ‘HIGH FIVE IN A ROW’, The Southern Star ‘PIER PRESSURE’, and The Anglo-Celt ‘FROM BUST TO BOOM’.

The shortlist of nominees from provincial newspapers across the country was announced recently. This year’s awards will be sponsored for the seventh consecutive year by the National Lottery.

This is the 9th Local Ireland Media Awards which has 17 separate award categories this year. The hotly-contested accolades showcase excellence in journalism and the achievements of Ireland’s local news publishers and their staff.

Adam’s shortlisted headline from The Munster Express relates to a story when the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, wanted church bells to ring in unison across Ireland and Europe for 11 minutes at exactly 11.00 a.m. on 11 November (2023) in an effort to silence the war in Ukraine. The particular date and time are significant as it coincides with the date when WWI concluded at 11.00 a.m. on 11 November, 1918.

Adam continues to write for The Munster Express as music correspondent in a weekly column titled ‘The Soundcheck’.

President of Local Ireland and Head of Irish Times Regionals Dan Linehan said: “We have had nearly 600 entries for the awards which underlines the quality and excellence of our local newspapers and their digital and online platforms”.

The judges for the awards include author and broadcaster Alison O’Connor, who is chairing the panel; broadcaster and journalist Dearbhail McDonald; Emeritus Professor at TUD Michael Foley; Dawn Wheatley of DCU School of Communications; Managing Director of Kinetic Ireland Andrew Sinclair; photographer and former Irish Times Picture Editor Frank Miller; broadcaster and writer Valerie Cox; journalist and author PJ Cunningham; novelist and newspaper columnist Dr Martina Devlin; Policy Editor of the Business Post Daniel Murray; and Deputy Night Editor of the Irish Sun Gerry McCarthy.

The award winners will be announced at a gala event at the Mullingar Park Hotel on Thursday 19 September, next. The evening will be hosted by RTÉ presenter and Eurovision guru Marty Whelan.