The Solas Run and Walk for Life returns this October

The Solas Cancer Support Centre’s Run and Walk for Life returns to Waterford City and County on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October, next.

The 10K Run and Walk in Dungarvan will start at 10.00 a.m. on Saturday, 12 October at the entrance to the Greenway, at Walton Park, Abbeyside.

The following day, Sunday, 13 October, the 10k Run and Walk in Waterford City will start at 10.00 a.m. on the Quay.

A new 4K Family Walk has been added to both Waterford and Dungarvan to encourage families to take part in tandem with the 10K routes.

The popular virtual option is also available and workplaces are being encouraged to once again #GoOrangeForSolas.

“The Run and Walk for Life is the most action-packed and exciting weekend of the year for the Solas Cancer Support Centre,” said Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre.

“The Run and Walk for Life is our main fundraiser annually and funds are needed now more than ever. This year, we’ve seen a 25 percent increase in demand for our services. Some of those services include complementary therapy, counselling, life coaching acupuncture, wellness class, support group and information sessions.”

Over 8,700 one-to-one support sessions were delivered by Solas Cancer Support Centre in 2023. Last year, the Run and Walk for Life event raised €190,000. These funds went towards supporting the running costs of the service which cost over €1m to operate in 2023, the first year that costs have reached this milestone.

Registration is open online at www.solascentre.ie.

The registration fee is €25 per adult and €15 per child.

This fee includes a t-shirt and an event medal, kindly sponsored by Eirgen Pharma.