This year’s Mount Congreve Restival programme announced

The countdown is on to the popular 2024 two-day RESTIVAL Festival at Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford this August 10th and 11th and the full programme for the event has been announced.

Each day will commence with a variety of yoga and Pilates classes available across the beautiful lawns along with guided Forest Bathing walks through the woodlands and into the depths of the 70-acre gardens.

An abundance of fresh and local produce will be on offer from Mount Congreve’s own Stables Café by The Pantry at CLIFF with RESTIVAL guests also having the opportunity to pre-book a picnic.

Tickets to ‘Restival’ also include access to the magnificent ticket-only gardens and woodland walks.

Daily and Weekend tickets to the adult-only ‘Restival’ at Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford are now available at €39 per day or €57 per person for a weekend ticket at www.mountcongreve.com. For ticket holders who wish to take a green journey to Restival via the Waterford Greenway, they will receive a free juice on arrival.