Thomas Barr announced as Grand Marshall of Waterford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025

Three-time Olympian and European medallist, Thomas Barr, has been announced as Grand Marshall of Waterford’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2025.

Hailing from Waterford, Thomas Barr is an Irish track and field athlete specialising in the 400-metre hurdles. Over his career, he set multiple national records and achieved significant milestones on the international stage.

Speaking on the choice for Grand Marshall, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jason Murphy said, “Thomas Barr has been an outstanding ambassador for Waterford and for Ireland throughout his career.”

“His achievements on the world stage, from breaking records to making history at the Olympics and European Championships, have inspired countless young athletes. We are immensely proud of all he has accomplished, and his legacy in Irish athletics will endure for generations to come.

“We are particularly delighted that Thomas will lead the parade alongside members of Ferrybank Athletic Club. It was here, at one of the most successful juvenile clubs in Ireland, that Thomas was bitten by the athletics bug and the rest, as they say, is history!”

Barr’s journey in athletics began at the age of eight with Ferrybank Athletics Club, where he found early success at the youth level. He went on to become a multiple Irish record holder across Senior, U23, and U20 categories and was World University Champion in 2015. That year Barr won gold at the World University Games in Gwangju, South Korea, and the following year at the 2016 Summer Olympics, he finished second with a season-best time of 48.93 seconds. In the semi-final, he shattered the Irish record with a time of 48.39, winning his race and securing a spot in the final. He went even faster in the final, finishing fourth with a new Irish record of 47.97 seconds—a performance that remains one of Ireland’s greatest Olympic achievements in sprinting.

Barr continued to excel on the international stage. At the 2018 European Athletics Championships, he claimed bronze in the 400m hurdles, setting a season-best time of 48.31 seconds—his second-fastest time ever.

In 2024, he played a crucial role in Ireland’s Mixed Relay Team, which made history by winning gold at the European Athletics Championships. The team also secured bronze at the World Relay Championships, earning Olympic qualification in the process.

Throughout his career, Barr proudly represented Ireland at Three Olympic Games—Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024—securing his place as one of the country’s greatest track athletes. His legacy in Irish athletics is marked by record-breaking performances, resilience, and historic achievements on the world stage.

Reflecting on being named Grand Marshall, Thomas added, “It’s an honour to be chosen as Grand Marshall for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Waterford.”

“My athletics journey started with Ferrybank AC, and the support from Waterford has meant so much to me throughout my career. I’ve always been proud to represent my county and my country on the track, so to now lead the celebrations at home is something special. I’m looking forward to the day and celebrating with everyone in Waterford”.

The theme for this year’s festival is Saints & Scholars – A Celebration of Waterford’s rich heritage and will be marked by parades, performances, carnivals and music right through the Bank Holiday weekend. The four-day programme of events is set to take place between Friday, March 14th to Monday, March 17th.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals and Events, Fáilte Ireland said, “Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival Waterford. Taking place over four days in Ireland's Ancient East, this festival is a brilliant opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the culture, heritage and community spirit of Ireland’s oldest city.

“Festivals and events are a key component of Ireland’s tourism offering and they provide unique and compelling reasons for a visitor to choose a destination. They also have the ability to drive footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation. Fáilte Ireland is working closely with the festival organisers and the local community to develop and promote a compelling programme of events and experiences that celebrate both our national holiday, and all that Waterford has to offer.”

To take part in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025 or to find out more about Waterford’s St. Patricks Day festival visit www.stpatricksfestivalwaterford.com or keep an eye on social media channels.

Photo caption: Cllr. Jason Murphy, Mayor of the City and County with St. Patrick and Thomas Barr, at the announcement of this year's St. Patricks Day parade Grand Marshall. Photo: Patrick Browne