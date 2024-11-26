Tournore Residents Association to represent Waterford at Pride of Place Awards

Tournore Court Residents Association scooped the overall award at the 20th Annual Waterford PPN Community & Voluntary Awards, which took place last week at a gala awards ceremony in The Park Hotel, Dungarvan.

Tournore Court Residents Association will now represent Waterford on a national level at the Pride of Place Awards next year. This prestigious award is presented to the group which demonstrates excellence in Community Participation and Involvement.

Cathaoirleach of Dungarvan-Lismore District, Cllr. Pat Nugent, congratulated the finalists and commended them on their great community spirit.

"The breath of community work in Waterford is astounding and each and every one of these groups and individuals contribute so much to our communities,” said Cllr. Nugent.

"From residents associations to youth coaching, and age action initiatives to committee volunteers, these community and voluntary networks have a profound, positive effect on the communities they operate within."

In announcing their decision, the judges said: "Tournore Court Residents Association amazed us with their innovative and impactful community initiatives. Their commitment to fostering neighbourly connections, environmental stewardship, and social interaction is evident in every project they undertake”.

"From their Beach Toy Library and Adopt a Verge programs to their Scare and Rewear Costume Swap Shop and Party Kit initiatives, they have demonstrated a remarkable ability to think outside the box and create meaningful experiences for their community. Their dedication to building a stronger, more vibrant neighbourhood is truly inspiring, and they truly deserve this recognition.”

A packed house of 200 people attended the gala ceremony which also included Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler TD, Senator John Cummins, Council officials, sponsors, adjudicators, Waterford City and County Council staff, Secretariat members of Waterford PPN and representatives from all groups and individuals nominated for this year’s awards.

Group Category Awards:

Children & Youth sponsored by Expressway – Cappoquin Rowing Club.

Community Safety sponsored by Waterford Community Safety Partnership – Inner City Residents Association.

Environment & Conservation sponsored by South East Energy Agency – Top of the City Gardens.

Health & Wellbeing sponsored by BHP Insurance – Francis Court Age Action.

Social Enterprise sponsored by Cairde Credit Union & Waterford Credit Union – Access IT.

Social Inclusion & Community Support sponsored by Local Link Waterford – Surprise Dungarvan & West Waterford.

Spik & Span- Best Kept Residential Area sponsored by Waterford City & County Council – Tournore Court Residents Association.

Individual Volunteer Awards sponsored by Waterford Volunteer Centre:

Age Friendly Volunteer of the Year – Richie Purcell.

Board/Committee Member of the Year- Billy Harty.

Junior Volunteer of the Year – Eilish Norris.

Pictured: Alison de Paor Waterford PPN, Cathaoirleach of Dungarvan / Lismore District, Cllr. Pat Nugent, Tournore Residents Association Members John Joyce and Paschal Hosford & Susan Gallagher Waterford PPN Secretariat member. Photo: Sean Byrne