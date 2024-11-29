Trucks, Tractors, Bikes, and more all headed for Winterval     Winterval Stunt Show, Blue Light Showcase, Tractor Parade and Jingle Bells Cycle

Prepare for a Blue Light Showcase, a Tractor Parade, a Jingle Bells Cycle and a Monster Stunt Show like you’ve never seen before, all at the Winterval Festival.

BLUE LIGHT SHOWCASE

Getting the adrenaline-filled events off to a start is the Blue Light Showcase set to take place on Nov 30th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Waterford City Centre will come to life with the sirens and lights of Waterford’s emergency services. These rescue vehicles and the heroes who man them will have a treat for the Winterval visitors by giving families a chance to get up close and hop aboard the rescue trucks, bikes, cars, boats, engines and much more. The event is a real must-see in the Winterval calendar and a unique opportunity for kids of all ages. The blue lights will be flashing in Waterford Side Car Park and is recommended for all ages.

JINGLE BELLS CYCLE

Join the Jingle Bells Cycle on Friday, December 6th at 7 pm on Gladstone Street as revellers can enjoy rolling and jingle into the festive season with a gentle city centre novelty cycle. It's time to get out the tinsel, the fairy lights and the Christmas jumpers as you dress you and your bike for festive fun. This is a short 2km family-friendly cycle route suitable for ages 10+. To finish off the event we will arrive at Arundel Square just in time for the last light show of the evening and you will receive a hot chocolate to warm you up. Entry is free of charge and there will be prizes for the best-dressed bike, and most festive cyclist and a free hot chocolate, please register in advance on www.winterval.ie

TRACTOR PARADE

A much-anticipated event each year is ‘The Winterval Tractor Parade’ which takes place this year on December 8th. The Quays of Waterford will light at 6 pm as the farming community join forces to illuminate the city with their sparkling tractors and farm machinery. The tractors will gather at Waterside Carpark and you can peer at a Deere, or aspire to be as classy as a Massey! This is a free event but we ask that those who take part in the parade, or who come to watch, to make a donation of any value to homeless charity Tinteán Housing at www.winterval.ie The tractors will keep twinkling in the Waterside car park until 7 pm.

MONSTER STUNT SHOW

Keeping the adrenaline pumping right up to December 22nd will be the crew from Daredevil Entertainment as they present, ‘The Winterval Adrenalin Stunt Show’ every weekend from December 7th to December 22nd, with shows on every Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. The Adrenaline Stunt Show at Park Road (beside The People's Park) will feature jaw-dropping stunts from Planet Big Foot with 3 Monster Trucks, including Uncle Sam, Sheriff, & Titan! Don't miss out on this high-octane experience by Daredevil Entertainment, all under Ireland’s Largest Ever Big Top! Tickets are €25 and available at www.winterval.ie.