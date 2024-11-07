Two south east motorists detected speeding within first two hours of National Slow Down Day

A MOTORIST in Waterford and another in Wexford were detected exceeding the speed limit within the first two hours of National Slow Down Day, today (Thursday, 7 November).

The Garda national campaign runs from 7.00 a.m. Thursday, 7 November to 7.00 a.m. Friday, 8 November.

A motorist in Waterford was detected travelling at a speed of 69 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the R708 at Ballytruckle Green, Waterford.

Another motorist was detected travelling at 70 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the N25 at Grahormack, Tagoat, Wexford.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said that GoSafe checked the speed of over 15,000 vehicles in the first two hours of the national campaign and 28 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Gardaí said they would like to thank drivers for their compliance during the first two hours of ‘National Slow Down Day’, making Irish roads safer for all road users.

“We continue to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” the Garda statement said.

The initial figures are based only on GoSafe detections. It is expected the figures could be higher when Garda detections are taken into account.

There will be further updates issued from the Gardaí throughout the day.