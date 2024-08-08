Uisce Éireann continuing investment to improve water quality in Portlaw

Uisce Éireann’s efforts to improve water supply across Waterford is continuing with works now underway in Portlaw.

Water mains replacement works commenced on Connolly Road, Carrick Road and Priests Road to improve water quality and reduce leakage in the area ensuring homes and businesses have a safer, more reliable water supply.

Uisce Éireann crews arrived in Portlaw after the August Bank Holiday Weekend to begin work on replacing almost 2.2 km of old and problematic water mains.

“Uisce Éireann is working hard to prioritise the delivery of a safe and secure water supply in Waterford,” said Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Dave Murphy.

The works in Portlaw are set to improve water quality and drive down leakage now and into the future. We are committed to enabling communities across Waterford to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.”

The essential works may involve some short-term water interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

The works to benefit the local community will take place along Connolly Road, Carrick Road and Priests Road. Traffic management in the form of traffic lights and a stop/go system will be in place to allow the works to be delivered safely and efficiently. Local and emergency traffic will be accommodated at all times.

Dave continued: “We understand that this type of work is inconvenient, and our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local people. Works will be delivered in phases. It is planned that large sections will be delivered using trenchless technology to limit the amount of time the works will take and limit the overall impact on the community. This project is essential to ensure Portlaw’s security of supply now and into the future, with the long-term benefits far outweighing any short-term inconvenience. We thank the community for their patience and co-operation.”

Shareridge will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion planned for early Winter 2024.

These improvement works in Portlaw have been prioritised by Uisce Éireann and follow the works which are nearing completion between Portlaw and Adamstown where water mains are also being replaced to provide a more reliable water supply.