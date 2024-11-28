Unease in Passage East over proposed communications mast

People living in Passage East remain uneasy over a proposal to build an 18 metre high telecommunications mast in their community, after they felt their concerns weren’t addressed at a recent public meeting.

The public meeting was held last Monday, 18 November, and chaired by Independent Councillor Declan Barry. It was attended by a large number of people from the area, as well as representatives of the Crooke and Passage East Development Committee. Councillors Pat Fitzgerald and David Daniels were also in attendance.

THE PLANNING APPLICATION

On Tower Ireland Limited submitted an application to Waterford City And County Council on 8 November, 2024 to install an 18 metre multi user type telecommunications mast carrying antenna and dishes, on lands at Crooke, Passage East.

Cllr. Barry gave an overview of the plans for the proposed mast and reminded the community that submissions for objections must be sent to the local authority by the 12 December, 2024.

Cllr. Barry went on to say that “submissions for objections will only be accepted if they are valid points”.

CONCERNS

One man voiced his concerns over the proposed mast being located “so close to a primary school”, while another woman asked “can we see if communications structures have been refused in any other local authority on the grounds of health concerns?”

The land owner was at the meeting and tensions increased as some people at the meeting asked if he would withdraw his contract with On Tower Ireland Limited.

The meeting was told that it was not possible to withdraw the contract as there is an agreement “already in place”. Many of the people present were outraged at this and voiced their anger.

A woman suggested asking a representative of On Tower Ireland Limited to come to Passage East and speak to the community to address their concerns. But, Cllr. Pat Fitzgerald gave an alternative suggestion, that it should be an independent professional to come and address the people’s concerns.

UNEASE REMAINS AMONGST COMMUNITY

Unease remained amongst the community following the meeting, with some people feeling that their concerns were not heard nor addressed.

A committee was formed and it was agreed a follow-up meeting will be held in the near future.

The committee was tasked with finding out more information to present to the community of Passage East.

In relation to the planning application, the deadline for submissions from the public is 12 December, 2024 and Waterford Council is expected to make a decision by 11 January, 2025.