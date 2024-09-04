Virtual dementia tour and training

Age Friendly Waterford, Healthy Waterford, and Waterford City and County Council are pleased to introduce the upcoming Virtual Dementia Training Tour.

This innovative program will be held on September 4th, 5th, and 6th in Waterford, providing local healthcare professionals, social workers, caregivers and those interested in learning more about dementia a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.

Virtual Dementia Training is a ground-breaking programme that allows participants to simulate the cognitive and sensory impairments associated with dementia. By wearing specialised equipment, participants can experience first-hand the difficulties individuals with dementia face, including disorientation, confusion, and memory loss. This immersive experience provides valuable insights into the daily challenges faced by those living with dementia and their caregivers, fostering empathy, understanding, and improved care delivery.

Key benefits of attending the Virtual Dementia Training include; Enhanced understanding of the dementia experience; Improved empathy and compassion for individuals with dementia; Development of effective communication and care strategies; and Increased confidence in providing person-centred care

The Virtual Dementia Training tour takes place on: Wednesday, September 4th – Grattan Square, Dungarvan; Thursday, September 5th – University Hospital Waterford, Dunmore Rd, Waterford City – fully booked; Friday, September 6th – The Apple Market Waterford City.

There is a choice of two training sessions each day (morning and afternoon session), however those interested in registering are advised to allocate up to 3 hours for the training.

To register or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Training event, please contact gracepower@waterfordcouncil.ie.