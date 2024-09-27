Waterford City and County Council announces 3-Day Amnesty for Bulky Goods!

In October, Waterford City and County Council will introduce three days of amnesty for bulky household items.

The bulky goods amnesty applies to items such as couches, mattresses, beds and other large items belonging to domestic householders and can be deposited for free in Lismore, Kilmacthomas and Tramore.

Welcoming the initiative, Ella Ryan, Environmental Education Officer with Waterford City and County Council said, "The objective of this amnesty is to give people the opportunity to get rid of large household furniture for free and to support anti-dumping intervention projects and the recycling of bulky goods.

"Waterford City and County Council has been particularly successful in prosecuting those responsible for illegally dumping household waste and bulky goods. The reason we are proactive in pursing these perpetrators is because bulky goods that are illegally dumped have an adverse effect on the environment…they are unsightly, difficult and costly to remove, and generally serve to encourage further dumping in that area."

Ms Ryan added, "While large goods such as furniture, couches, wardrobes, bedframes and mattresses will be accepted, items such as trampolines and toys, waste electrical items and construction and demolition waste will not be accepted."

The Bulky Goods Amnesty days take place at:

The Water Depot in Owbeg, Lismore from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, October 5.

The Roads Depot in Scrahan, Kilmacthomas from 10am to 1pm on Saturday October 12.

Civic Amenity Site in Tramore from 10am to 1pm on Saturday October 19.