Waterford City and County Council Homeless Services Severe Weather Protocol

Waterford City and County Council's Integrated Homeless Services operates an extended Severe Weather Protocol from November 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2025.

Throughout this period, the Outreach Team from Waterford Integrated Homeless Services is in regular contact with any known rough sleepers to advise them of impending weather alerts/freezing temperatures and remind them of the shelter arrangements which they can avail of.

Extra capacity is available at McGwire House, Bath Street, Waterford, where homeless men and women can present to avail of shelter (051 879930).

Women and children fleeing domestic violence should present to Oasis House, 71 Morrisson's Road, Waterford (051 370367).

Waterford City and County Council is appealing to the public to contact the Homeless Services Team at Waterford Integrated Homeless Services if they see person(s) sleeping rough in Waterford.

Members of the public can contact the Homeless Services Team at Waterford Integrated Homeless Services by emailing homelessservicesteam@waterfordcouncil.ie or calling 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Details of Out of Hours Service and Severe Weather Protocol can be found at https://waterfordcouncil.ie/services/housing/homeless-services.