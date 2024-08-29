Waterford City and County Council shortlisted for three Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards

Waterford City and County Council has been shortlisted in three categories of the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2024.

The awards are held in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and showcase best practice in local government and recognise the skills, vision and innovation within local government.

The Irish Wake Museum has been shortlisted in the Heritage & Built Environment category. This category celebrates best in class by a Local Authority to promote public interest in, and knowledge, appreciation and protection of local heritage sites.

Following extensive conservation of dwellings 3, 4 and 5 Cathedral Square which were originally built as almshouses in 1478, the Irish Wake Museum is now housed in the heart of the Viking Triangle. The award-winning museum explores the theme of death and the customs and superstitions that surround the traditional Irish wake.

The conservation and exposure of many historical elements of the building such as the 15th century oak frame walls, original open fireplace, 18th century plasterwork with hand painted stencilling decoration and 19th century plasterwork which features soft animal hair in the mortar gives visitors the opportunity to see how this historic building has evolved over time.

In the Urban Revival category Waterford City and County Council’s efforts in Reviving Urban Living by reducing Property vacancy and Dereliction has been shortlisted. This award recognises initiatives that promote urbanism through improving and enhancing the lived experience in urban environments.

Over 715 dwellings have been revitalised through various initiatives, signifying substantial progress in addressing vacancy and dereliction in Waterford’s towns and villages. By taking on projects that were previously deemed unviable, Waterford City and County Council has delivered impactful solutions and infused vibrancy and vitality throughout the city and county.

The Connecting Communities Roadshow is shortlisted in the Municipal District Initiative category. This award recognises the impact of initiatives that maximise the contribution of the municipal district members to local authority effectiveness, particularly in terms of governance, local representation, conduct of council business, community engagement, and economic, social and local development generally.

Waterford City and County Council hosted a series of Connecting Communities Roadshows throughout the city and county, giving local communities the opportunity to engage with the Local Authority and its associated partners. These popular roadshows also provided insight and guidance about setting up community groups, sourcing funding for developing community initiatives and how to build a stronger, inclusive, and vibrant place to live.

The initiative was spearheaded by Waterford City and County Council’s Healthy Waterford branch and Waterford PPN, in collaboration with various departments within Waterford City and County Council and external stakeholder groups.

Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jason Murphy commended the shortlisted projects saying, “I am delighted to see that Waterford City and County Council has been shortlisted in three categories of the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards. The shortlisted projects highlight the vision, dedication and commitment of the Council, its staff, external stakeholders and community groups in truly making Waterford the best place to live, work, visit and invest in.”

The 2024 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards, sponsored by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage take place in Dublin on November 21st.