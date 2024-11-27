Waterford City and County Council success at Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards

Waterford City and County Council was successful in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards last week with a win in the Urban Revival category.

This award recognises initiatives that promote urbanism through improving and enhancing the lived experience in urban environments, with Waterford City and County Council’s efforts in Reviving Urban Living by reducing Property vacancy and dereliction announced as the category winner.

Over 715 dwellings have been revitalised through various initiatives, signifying substantial progress in addressing vacancy and dereliction in Waterford’s towns and villages. By taking on projects that were previously deemed unviable, Waterford City and County Council has delivered impactful solutions and infused vibrancy and vitality throughout the city and county.

Receiving the award, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jason Murphy said: "This award is testament to the hard work, foresight, and dedication of Waterford City and County Council, and particularly the Planning Department."

"Waterford has been long regarded as the exemplar in its efforts to tackle vacancy and dereliction, and I am delighted to see that recognised on a national platform."

Claire Hartley, Acting Director of Housing, Waterford City and County Council added: "Our project 'Reviving Urban Living by reducing Property vacancy and dereliction' is one that substantially promotes urbanism through improving and enhancing the lived experience in urban environments, through activating and encouraging reuse of vacant and derelict properties."

An outstanding example of the efforts to enhance urban living include St. Joesph's House. In June last year, the Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien TD cut the ribbon on the age-friendly housing development at the landmark site on Manor Hill, saying, “Waterford City and County Council is leading the way in delivering new social and affordable homes, and in particular in tackling vacancy which to be frank is a scourge in many villages, towns, and cities across the country.”

The former convent has been transformed with 50 dwelling units located within the main building and 21 located in the various out-building clusters on the site, while the former chapel on the site has been repurposed as a community space for multiple uses by tenants.

Over €4.9m was approved through the Repair and Lease Scheme, funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The funding was provided under Housing for All – A New Housing Plan for Ireland. The Repair and Lease Scheme has been pioneered in Waterford and is a significant driver in providing high quality affordable housing solutions and at the same time has significantly addressed and delivered the return to use of vacant buildings in Waterford.

Waterford City and County Council was also a finalist in the categories of Heritage & Built Environment for the Irish Wake Museum, and in the Municipal District Initiative category for the Connecting Communities Roadshow series.

Now in its 21st year, the Awards, reflect the dedication and innovation taking place at local government level, and showcase best practice in local government and recognise the skills, hard work, innovation and enthusiasm within local government that can often go unrecognised.

Pictured, left to right: Ian Talbot, Chief Executive Chambers Ireland, Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Jason Murphy, Claire Hartley, A/Director of Services, Waterford City and County Council, and Niall Cussen, Chief Executive Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR). Photo: Chambers Ireland