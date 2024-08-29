Waterford communities recognised for their support of new arrivals

Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcomed €491,000 government funding for projects throughout Waterford which aims to ‘thank communities for their support of new arrivals’ into their areas.

The funding, under the Community Recognition Fund is part of a broader €16.5 million package for 185 community projects across the country which Deputy Ó Cathasaigh says will “bring benefits to Waterford communities, help bring them together and make them more vibrant places to live, work and visit”.

In Waterford – Tramore Allotments will receive €80,000 which they will use for groundworks while Tramore GAA and Tramore AFC will each receive €70,000 for improvement to facilities and clubhouse development.

Lismore will receive €221,000 for the refurbishment of the Bank of Ireland building and the GAA community centre and in the city, Waterford Boat Club and De la Salle GAA and Camogie Club will receive €50,000 each for development of facilities.

“This funding is specifically aimed at thanking communities for their support and welcome of new arrivals into their areas over the last few years and it’s fitting that the funding will be used to support projects which will benefit everyone in the community,” said Deputy Ó Cathasaigh.

“Having worked as a Primary School teacher in Tramore for 15 years before entering politics, many of the young people who grew up in Direct Provision centres in Tramore are very well known to me. Over the years, they’ve proven themselves to be skilled sportspeople on and off the pitch so it’s fitting that the clubs they’ve made part of their new home are part of this announcement.

“In Lismore, we’ll see the enhancement of the beautiful Bank of Ireland heritage building which will secure that building as part of the fabric of Lismore for the coming years and create a much needed community space in the centre of the town. In the city, the funding allocated to the Boat Club may well contribute to Olympic medals in the future and the walking/jogging track at De la Salle GAA & Camogie Club will become a very well used community facility.

“There will be more funding available during this year as funding is being allocated over 3 phases in 2024. The next phase closes on September 30th and the final phase closes on January 31st so I’d encourage community groups to link in with Waterford City and County Council to see what opportunities are there for them.

“I want to take a moment to thank the people of Waterford for the hand of kindness and welcome they have reached out to the new arrivals coming into our city and county. As we know in Tramore, that hand of welcome has been there for over 20 years and it’s clear to see that the same kindness and welcome is in abundance throughout the county,” added Deputy Ó Cathasaigh.