WATERFORD COUNCIL WARNS OF VERY HIGH ASTRONOMICAL SPRING TIDES

WATERFORD City and County Council wishes to advise that there will be a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides from today, Thursday, October 17th to Saturday, October 19th.

Waterford City and County Council is actively monitoring the situation and will erect appropriate flood defence barriers in Passage East, Co. Waterford if required.

In addition, there is a tidal surge also forecast to occur on the morning of Sunday, October 20th, resulting in tide levels higher than the natural tide levels, which may necessitate the erection of flood defence barriers in both Waterford City and Passage East.

Members of the public can continue to contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050