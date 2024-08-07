Waterford Libraries present Heritage Week programme of events

Heritage Week takes place across the country from August 17th to August 25th and Waterford Libraries will host a series of free events throughout the city and county.

An initiative of the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week celebrates all things heritage. It brings together communities, families, organisations, cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts, to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation.

Local historian Paul Brent will lead a Promenade walk in Tramore on Sunday, August 18th starting at 2.00 p.m. at the Old Train Station. This walk is an opportunity to hear about the people, places and events that shaped the Tramore of today, with a walk along the promenade and a visit to the Men’s and Ladies Slips. This is a free event and booking is not required.

On Tuesday, August 20th at Ardkeen Library, musicologist, singer and piper, Tigerlily Keoghan, will explore the traditional music of the Irish diaspora of the United States in the decades following the Great Famine.

On Wednesday, August 21st Central Library will hold a craft demonstration in Basket Weaving with local Tramore basket maker, Cathy Hayden. A Waterford Crafts member for nearly 30 years, Cathy runs basketry workshops for beginners and grows her own willow for all her baskets.

Also at Central Library, Dr. Maxine Keoghan will give a talk ‘From the Southeast of Ireland to the Shores of Newfoundland – Ireland’s Greatest Diaspora’ and discuss Irish Newfoundland connections which began over two hundred years ago and continue to this day.

On August 22nd Marcus Copley from Waterford City Trust will talk about the heritage of Blue Plaques of Waterford City and County and delve into the rich social and general history of the city and county. There will also be a Map Making Craft Workshop for children on Friday, August 23rd.

Dungarvan Library will be treating visitors to excerpts from Crotty the Highwayman and Petticoat Loose by award-winning playwright Martina Collender and performed by Dungarvan Drama Circle on Saturday, August 24th.

Step back in time and into local folklore to join us for this dramatic storytelling experience by Dungarvan Drama Circle. Learn about these two Waterford legends and be transported to the days of robbers, witches and ghosts. Meet William Crotty, the highwayman who stole from the rich to give to the poor, the woman who loved him and the man who betrayed him. Listen to the tale of the woman undone and her revenge taken during her lifetime and from beyond.

All Waterford Libraries events are free, however booking is advised. To find out about Heritage Week at Waterford Libraries visit https://waterfordlibraries.ie/heritage-week-2024-at-waterford-libraries.