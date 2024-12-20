Fri, 20th Dec 2024

Waterford Lions Club Christmas Hamper packing at Waterford Foodbank

| 20th Dec 2024 | News

On Thursday, 19 December, Waterford Lions Club began their Christmas Hamper packing at Waterford Foodbank. Photos: John Power.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.