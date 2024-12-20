Waterford Lions Club Christmas Hamper packing at Waterford Foodbank boxadmin | 20th Dec 2024 | News On Thursday, 19 December, Waterford Lions Club began their Christmas Hamper packing at Waterford Foodbank. Photos: John Power. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.