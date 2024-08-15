Waterford Walls 2024: Celebrating a decade of street art

This year the Waterford Walls Street Art Festival celebrates its tenth anniversary.

From Friday 9th to Sunday 18th August, the streets of Waterford will transform as a spectacular line up of 45 local, national and international artists unleash their creativity across the city.

This will be accompanied by an action packed festival programme with an additional 30 events featuring panel talks, street art movie screenings, guided tours, a breakdancing extravaganza, workshops for teens and much more.

With over 45 walls being transformed, the festival promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, with something for everyone.

Festival Manager Gabe McGuinness expressed his enthusiasm about this year’s festival.

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing program of artists and events to Waterford,” he said.

“Celebrating ten years of Waterford Walls is a testament to the incredible support from the community and our sponsors. We’re excited to see the city come alive with creativity and colour and invite everyone to join us in this unique celebration of art.

“In addition to lots of new walls, we have some old favourites returning. Louis Masai will be back to touch up his famous elephants on Thomas Hill, and will take on a new wall and exciting new piece of work.”

Keep an eye on:

Get excited to witness Chris ‘Daze’ Ellis, the legendary NYC subway artist known for his groundbreaking graffiti.

Jeks, a master of hyper-realism hailing from North Carolina, whose stunning creations blur the lines between reality and art.

Dan Leo, an Irish favourite, whose bold and colourful designs are beloved throughout the city.

And Louis Masai, whose iconic murals, including the famous elephants on Thomas Hill, have become local landmarks. Artists from France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Peru, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, and many more countries will be showcasing their work, making this a truly international celebration of street art!

INAUGURAL STREET PARTY

Mark your calendars for August 17th when Waterford Walls will host its inaugural street party at The Forum in The Glen.

Expect an unforgettable day filled with live painting, music, food, and entertainment. Savor delicious local food and craft beer from Wicklow Wolf in a festive atmosphere, and enjoy live music that will keep you dancing all day long.

SUPPORT FOR WATERFORD WALLS

The magic of Waterford Walls wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and funders, including Waterford Council, The Arts Council, Creative Ireland, Waterford Cultural Quarter, European Festival Association, Colourtrend Paints, Montana Cans, Number 21, Zinnia, Fyrefli, and Fitzgerald Power.

Waterford Walls is more than just a festival; it’s a movement dedicated to placemaking and community spirit.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey. For more details and the latest updates, visit wallsproject.ie or follow us on social media. Get ready to experience art in its most vibrant form at Waterford Walls 2024!