Waterford women urged to talk about heart health

Broadcaster Maura Derrane has urged women in Waterford to start the conversation about their heart health.

The RTÉ Today host was speaking as new research revealed only half of women say they recognise the symptoms of heart disease and stroke, while 28% have never had a heart health check.

The Ipsos survey also shows 70% of the public believe females are more likely to contract breast cancer than both heart disease and stroke – despite statistics showing they are six times more likely to die from the latter.

It was commissioned by the Irish Heart Foundation for its ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign, running throughout September.

The campaign is being supported by Ms. Derrane, who said: “One in four women dies from heart disease and stroke, the same as men. But women often neglect their own heart health”.

“They are caught up taking care of others, their children and their partners. “I want to get the message to women in Waterford that they need to listen to their bodies,” said Ms. Derrane.

“Know the symptoms, which are often different from men’s. If you are not feeling right, don’t ignore it. Go to your doctor and talk about your heart health,” she added.

WEBINAR

Her Heart Matters 2024: What Every Woman Needs to Know is a free webinar on October 1 (12.30pm), bringing together a panel of experts for an open conversation on how to prevent and deal with heart disease and stroke. Chaired by Maura Derrane, the panel will share practical information to help women at all stages of life. The webinar will encourage you to talk, share and empower others to look after their hearts. Register on Eventbrite and find out more at irishheart.ie.