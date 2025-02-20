Four fun-filled, family-friendly, festival-atmosphere days are guaranteed for Waterford’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Waterford City and County Council, in association with Fáilte Ireland and EveryEvent, is delighted to announce a jam-packed four-day programme of events from Friday, March 14th to Monday, March 17th.

The theme for this year’s festival is Saints & Scholars – A Celebration of Waterford’s rich heritage and will be marked by parades, performances, carnivals and music right through the Bank Holiday weekend.

While the festival is a celebration of Waterford’s people and communities, its culture and heritage, its diversity, and its musical and artistic talent, there will be tribute paid to St. Patrick and to Waterford’s very own Scholar, Luke Wadding, a 16th Century academic, author, historian and Franciscan.

The entertainment programme will take over the city centre with music and dance stages in the Apple Market / John Roberts Square and O’Connell Street and will also include historical talks, tours, wobbly circus and theatre. The city centre fair ground will return to the heart of the city with food markets offering something for everybody.

With the final touches being put to the four-day programme all will be revealed in the coming weeks.

However, in the meantime, if your group would like to take part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Monday, March 17th, you can register at www.stpatricksfestivalwaterford.com