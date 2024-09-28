WEATHER ALERT: Status Orange Rain Warning issued for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a 12 hour Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford and Cork, with heavy rain expected from 12 noon on Sunday, 29 September up to midnight.

Surface water levels will be elevated in Waterford on Sunday due to high accumulations of rainfall over a six to 12 hour period. Impacts are likely to include localised flooding from urban and fast responding smaller watercourses/catchments, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team met this morning (Saturday, 28 September) and is monitoring the situation. Ground crews are on stand-by to deal with any issues that may arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, gulley overflows, etc.

Waterford City and County Council advises the public to exercise caution, heed public safety advice and avoid unnecessary journeys as driving conditions may be hazardous, with surface water flooding expected.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and are reminded to be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

WATERFORD COUNCIL CUSTOMER SERVICES DESK

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desk on 0818-10-20-20 and calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING EMERGENCY CONTACT NUMBERS BELOW:

Emergency: 999 / 112

Uisce Éireann: 1800-278-278

ESB Networks: 1800-372-999

Gas Networks Ireland: 1800-205-050