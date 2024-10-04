WEATHER ALERT! WEATHER ALERT! WEATHER ALERT!

STATUS ORANGE RAIN WARNING ISSUED FOR WATERFORD

Met Éireann has issued a 12-hour Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford this weekend, from 12 noon Saturday, 5 October, until midnight.

With heavy and persistent rain forecast for Saturday, and highest accumulations in mountainous areas, surface water levels will be elevated which may lead to localised flooding, hazardous travelling conditions and travel disruption.

Waterford City and County Council's severe weather management team attended a virtual Met Éireann Technical Briefing this morning (Friday, 4 October) and has advised that ground crews will be on standby to deal with issues as they arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, gulley overflows, etc. Waterford City and County Council will continue to monitor the situation.

Waterford City and County Council advises the public to exercise caution as driving conditions may be hazardous, with further surface water expected and potential for coastal flooding.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council said: "We are advising the public to exercise caution for the duration of the Met Éireann weather warning”.

"There is potential for localised and surface flooding, fallen branches and debris on the roads. Motorists should avoid driving through flowing or standing water as the depth of the water can be deceptive. Motorist should also be particularly conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists,” Mr. Hynes added.

With coastal levels elevated, onshore winds and potential for wave overtopping, the Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to 'Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry' and ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999 / 112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050