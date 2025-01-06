WEATHER ALERT – WEATHER ALERT – WEATHER ALERT Snow-ice weather warning for Waterford over weekend

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow–Ice Warning for Waterford. The warning is in place from 5.00 p.m., Saturday, 4 January to 5.00 p.m., Sunday, 5 January, with falls of rain, sleet and snow expected.

The very cold spell across the country will lead to very disruptive weather over the weekend, with an area of low pressure sending up some heavy rain, sleet and snow. This cold spell is expected to extend into at least the middle of next week with lying snow, some wintry showers and widespread severe frost and ice and some freezing fog also.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team attended a Virtual National Emergency Coordination Group meeting this morning (Friday, 3 January) and is advising that council ground crews are treating all Priority One and Two roads.

GRITTING ON PRIORITY 1 AND 2 ROADS

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council said: “Waterford City and County Council ground crews are attending to the Priority One and Two road network, and gritting will continue on these Priority One and Two roads for the duration of the cold weather advisory warning. The crews will attend to salting Priority Three roads as and when resources allow”.

“Waterford City and County Council currently has ample salt stocks to treat these roads for the duration of the cold spell. With 1,500 tonnes of salt in reserve at our yards in Waterford city and Dungarvan, salt is also being restocked as required from the National Depots in Cahir and Bellview,” Mr. Hynes said.

Mr. Hynes urged motorists to exercise caution on their journeys: “We would urge all motorists to reduce speed and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Driving conditions will be hazardous, even where roads are gritted, so please slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey. Pedestrians should also take care as footpaths will be slippery due to ice”.

All Waterford City and County Council Gritting Routes can be found on the homepage of Waterford City and County Council website at https://waterfordcouncil.ie/

INTEGRATED HOMELESS SERVICES SEVERE WEATHER PROTOCOL

Waterford City and County Council's Integrated Homeless Services Severe Weather Protocol is currently in operation until 31 March. Throughout this period, the Outreach Team from Waterford Integrated Homeless Services is in regular contact with any known rough sleepers to advise them of impending weather alerts / freezing temperatures and remind them of the shelter arrangements which they can avail of.

Extra capacity is available at McGwire House, Bath Street, Waterford, where homeless men and women can present to avail of shelter (051-879930). Women and children fleeing domestic violence should present to Oasis House, 71 Morrisson's Road, Waterford (051-370367).

With the Met Éireann Status Yellow Snow / Ice Warning issued for the weekend, Waterford City and County Council is appealing to the public to contact the Homeless Services Team by emailing homelessservicesteam@waterfordcouncil.ie if they see person(s) sleeping rough in Waterford.

Members of the public can also contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks and the Homeless Services Team at Waterford Integrated Homeless Services by calling 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

KEY PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGES:

Wintry showers and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions.

Driving conditions will be hazardous, even where roads are gritted, slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey.

Take extra care while walking as footpaths etc. can be extremely hazardous / slippery due to ice.

Check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours.

Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

The Be Winter Ready website https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/aa78b9-be-winter-ready provides further advice on preparing for severe weather.

People are advised to prepare for this period of severe weather including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie.

Uisce Éireann Customers can check their website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via its 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. People can also sign up online to free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies. People are advised to conserve water and visit www.water.ie for advice.

Farmers are advised to take all precautions when dealing with livestock and possibly working alone.