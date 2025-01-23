WEATHER ALERT – WEATHER ALERT -WEATHER ALERT

Storm Eowyn to bring dangerous, damaging and destructive conditions this Friday, 24 January

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Waterford and a further 21 counties, with Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick under a Status Red Wind warning with the arrival of Storm Éowyn.

Met Éireann has advised that there is likelihood of upgrade to a Status Red warning for the rest of the country.

The Status Orange Wind warning for Waterford will be in effect from 02:00 Friday, January 24th to 17:00 Friday, January 24th. A Status Yellow Rain warning is also in place for Waterford from 03:00 to 09:00 on Friday, January 24th.

Storm Éowyn will bring gale force winds with severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km per hour and could potentially pose a danger to life. Impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, structural damage, very difficult travelling conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport services and large coastal waves with wave overtopping.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team attended a Virtual National Emergency Coordination Group briefing this afternoon and is advising the public that Storm Éowyn will be a nationwide multi-hazard event, bringing destructive gale-force southwest winds veering westerly with storm-force winds likely in coastal areas.

Gabriel Hynes, Senior Engineer with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to exercise caution during the duration of this extreme weather warning.

“Storm Éowyn is a particularly strong, damaging and destructive storm and will track across the whole of the country, bringing gale force winds and damaging gusts from the early hours of Friday morning through to Friday evening,” he said.

“We would urge the public to heed all public safety advice and not make any unnecessary journeys as travelling conditions will be extremely difficult and dangerous. The strong winds will lead to fallen trees, branches, and debris on the roads, making journeys extremely hazardous,” Mr. Hynes said.

“With coastal water levels high there is also a risk of wave overtopping, and the public is advised to stay away from all coastal areas and adhere to the messaging from the Irish Coast Guard to stay back, stay high and stay dry. There is also potential for localised and spot flooding, so motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water,” he added.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and Council ground crews will be on stand-by to put in place flood mitigation measures as the need arises.

With very strong and destructive winds and rainfall predicted Waterford City and County Council advises the public to:

Stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings

All road users should avoid unnecessary journeys. If travel is necessary be aware of hazardous travelling conditions, exercise caution when travelling, allow extra time for journeys and be mindful of vulnerable road users, i.e. cyclists and pedestrians.

The public is warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999

Waterford City and County Council’s Integrated Homeless Services Severe Weather Protocol is also in operation, with extra bed capacity available at McGwire House. The Outreach Team from Waterford Integrated Homeless Services has been in contact with any known rough sleepers to advise them of the shelter arrangements.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Key public safety messages:

Orange warnings; the public is advised to limit travel to essential only in areas where an orange level warning is in place. Essential services operators will continue to operate services subject to advice from Met Éireann on prevailing local conditions.

During Red Level wind warnings, the public is advised to shelter in place.

The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, destructive and damaging winds which will constitute a risk to life and property.

High seas; the public is advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas. In addition to this, Storm Éowyn may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to localised flooding.

The electricity network is expected to be severely impacted, the public are advised to prepare for the arrival of the storm including ensuring their mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication.

The public is advised not to travel, during the Red Warnings

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts and/or visit https://www.met.ie/ for the most up to date information. Information is available across social media platforms and other news media sources.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from these fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999. The public can monitor www.PowerCheck.ie in regards to power restoration times.

Uisce Éireann customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278. The public can also sign up online to our free text alert system to get regular updates about their local supplies – see www.water.ie.