Applications Open for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2025

Calling all Waterford's Change-Makers!

The National Lottery are delighted to officially launch this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards, which honours the inspiring work and achievements of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland, who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 18th of October in Killashee House Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Individuals, community projects and organisations who received Good Causes funding between the years 2020 and 2024 are eligible to apply.

Applications for the Awards are now open and beneficiaries can enter and check eligibility at https://www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards.

The Good Causes Awards will have seven categories which are:

Sport

Health and Wellbeing.

Arts & Culture

Heritage

Community

Youth

Irish Language

Each category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

A special category, ‘Hero of the Year’, will also be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done by an individual within an organisation and will receive a prize of €5,000.

National Lottery CEO, Cian Murphy, speaking at the Launch said:

"This is the seventh year of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards, and again, we are reminded of the extraordinary positive impact that the people who drive Ireland’s Good Causes have in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all. Everyone who is associated with the National Lottery can feel proud that the funding from ticket sales supports the success stories that are the Good Causes. Since 1987, more than €6.5 Billion has been raised for Good Causes. In 2023 alone, €227.9 Million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

