Start strong, grow smart, and thrive global at Local Enterprise Week 2025

Waterford Local Enterprise Office has announced a programme of 24 events across 5 days during Local Enterprise Week 2025, taking place for Waterford City and County businesses from March 3rd to March 7th.

This year’s Local Enterprise Week will feature many new events including informative and engaging workshops, seminars, presentations and advice clinics aimed at local businesses, whether in pre-start, start-up or as an established business looking to grow.

The Local Enterprise Office has gathered experts in finance, marketing, social media, A.I. and sustainability. There are networking events, advice clinics and regional business awards, all crammed into one week at the start of March.

The Local Enterprise Office also celebrates International Women’s Day with Waterford Chamber, Dungarvan Chamber and Network Waterford supporting three events across the week.

Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Waterford Gareth Evans is looking forward to what promises to be a busy and productive week.

To register for Local Enterprise Week events taking place in Waterford City and County from March 3rd to 7th, visit https://www.localenterprise.ie/!AK56SF.

Most events are completely free of charge while some have a nominal booking fee. As with every year, many of the events are expected to book up quickly so early booking is strongly advised.