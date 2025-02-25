Fraher Field Renamed

The Waterford GAA County Board announced recently that they have secured naming rights for its grounds in Dungarvan.

Fraher Field is to be renamed Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field as a multi-year partnership for the Dungarvan-based venue, which is utilised along with Walsh Park in Waterford city, for both club and inter-county games.

County Board Chairman Neil Moore following the renaming said “We are thrilled to welcome Cappoquin Logistics as the new naming sponsor of Fraher Field,”

“This partnership is more than just a naming rights deal. It represents a shared commitment to the community, to tradition, and to the future of Waterford GAA.

“The support from Cappoquin Logistics will play a vital role in ensuring the continued development of our games, our players, and our facilities.”

The company, which specialises in logistics and off-site document storage and has a base behind the country goal at the ground, which was previously used as a recycling plant. The company sponsored the County Premier Intermediate Hurling and Football Championship in 2024.

Fraher Field is one of the oldest G.A.A. Fields in the country. The ground was owned by the Curran family at the time of the formation of the G.A.A. but was leased by Touraneena man Dan Fraher who had moved to work in Dungarvan where he worked.

The ground has staged the most All-Ireland Senior Hurling finals outside of Croke Park, hosting the finals four times in 1903, 1905, 1907 and 1911 where Cork and Kilkenny won two finals each.

The ground was bought by Dan Fraher outright after the last final to be played there and in the early 1970’s the ground was purchased by the Waterford County Board when it came up for sale.

In the mid 1990’s the ground was re-furbished with the building of a 3,000-seater stand on the southern side of the playing field and was re-opened by then President of the G.A.A. Jack Boothman in 1995.

In more recent years the ground has seen the erection of six floodlights which allows for evening games to be played at the ground and the construction of new dressing rooms in the area where the original dressing rooms were located when the county board purchased the ground.