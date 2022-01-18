Munster Club Intermdiate Camogie Semi-Final – Gailltír through to Munster Final

Gailltír 1-16

Fr O’Neill’s, Cork 1-5

Gailltír put the disappoinment of losing the 2020 All-Ireland final to St Rynagh’s behind them when they defeated Fr O’Neills from Cork by 11 points in the Munster semi-final at Piltown on Saturday last.

Gailltír got off to a fast start and when Aoife Fitzgerald landed two points from two quick frees, Gailltír were four points ahead to no-score.

With their first attack Kayla O’Riordan found the net to bring Fr O’Neills back into the game. The Gailltír attack responded with another two points to leave the Waterford champions 0-6 to 1-1 ahead after 20 minutes.

Fr O’Neill’s crucially missed a penalty on 27 minutes, a score that would have reduced the deficit to a single point.

Gailltír took advantage and stretched their lead with another two frees from Aoife Fitzgerald to lead 0-9 to 1-2 at half-time.

Gailltír bossed the second half and with Aoife Fitzgerald continuing her accuracy from frees and Laoise Forrest on fire, they had stretched their lead to 0-16 to 1-4 midway through the second half.

When Laoise Forrest added a goal for Gailltír there was no way back for Fr Murphy’s whose attack in the second half was held to just three points by an excellent Gailltír defence.

Gailltír then comfortably make their way through to the Munster final in Mallow next Sunday.

An Rinn are through to the Junior Munster final following their four points win over Limerick side Cappamore.

An Rinn led 0-6 to 0-3 at half time and were equally strong in the second half, adding a goal and three points to win on a 1-9 to 0-8 points scoreline.