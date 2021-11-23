Enjoy a great day out at Guinness Storehouse

Kieran Walsh

Visitors to the Guinness Storehouse can learn about the ingredients, history, and culture that tell the Guinness story through a self-guided experience,

Guinness Storehouse.

This is a good time to visit as it is not too crowded with 1000 a day visiting and not long queues compared to normal years, when international tourists would be there with thousands per day visiting.

Just ten minutes’ walk from Heuston Station, it is very convenient for persons from Waterford coming by train. Tickets prices range from 18-22 euro with a complementary pint from the Gravity Bar.

We found the history, very absorbing and the story of the early days of the brewery with lots of nice photos, we learned about brewing and the benefit to local farmers.

The story of beer brewing goes back a long time and back in the 1700s there were many brewers of ales across Ireland, but not many doing porter and longer lasting smoked barley and special yeast formulas. The original family of Arthur Guinness had 21 kids with just 10 surviving, not unusual at the time.

Wicklow water is a key ingredient too, you can see production videos

Great to see that Guinness are still on the same site in old Liberties Dublin and not on a Greenfield site.

Over half of all malting barley grown in Ireland is bought by Guinness, the hops come from various countries, like South Germany, Austria, Czech, even the UK and some from USA.

Hops are not grown commercially in Ireland as we are too far north. Hops we are told are a natural preservative and Guinness has high hop content. Malted barley in Guinness gives it a special taste.

They do make a big contribution to Ireland with its worldwide exports. This brewery now running for 250 years was producing one million barrels a day back in the 1890s.

Special ships were used to bring stout to the UK and elsewhere and you can see some of these, the last one was the Miranda Guinness, many were named after Guinness ladies, like Lady Patricia from 1962 and the SS. Guinness.

Another part of the tour is seeing lots of old Guinness Ads and the toucans plus other old familiars like Guinness jugs, glasses signs and even ashtrays, remember those days when people smoked in bars.

The first newspaper ads were in 1929, and TV in the 1950s, they won many awards for their originality and were deemed leaders in advertising and marketing in the 70s and 80s.

At the end after say 80-90 minutes on your feet you are finally reaching the pinnacle of their journey with a creamy pint of Guinness enjoyed in their iconic Gravity Bar, which will be open in line with government guidelines on indoor hospitality. Expect to enjoy an unparalleled adventure as you take that first sip of your cold, smooth Guinness draught, relish seeing the smiling faces of friends and loved ones, and drink in some of the most spectacular views that Dublin City has to offer, from the highest bar in the city, 46 meters above.

The Gravity Bar at Guinness Storehouse.

Guinness Storehouse has opened “Brewery Yard” a vibrant and relaxed outdoor hospitality space, perfect for get-togethers with friends and loved ones over a delicious pint of the black stuff. Buzzing with a lively ambiance among glowing lights and exciting art, the Brewery Yard is also fully covered. This is the perfect place to enjoy a Guinness after your self-guided experience. Tables can be booked for up to 6 people via the Guinness Storehouse website.

Interior of the Gravity Bar.

There has never been a better time to visit the Guinness Storehouse thanks to its brand-new cultural experience – Canvas D8 – which is offering a platform for culture to thrive in the heart of Dublin’s exciting Liberties district. Dublin artist Aches has curated a joyful and inspiring collection of art installations, all the way from the streets of the Liberties to the peak, the famous rooftop Gravity Bar – culminating in an unforgettable experience for you and your friends.

New Aches works line the streets surrounding the Guinness Storehouse, with a sensational focal point at the iconic Guinness Gates on Market Street – painted for the very first time in their history. “TOGETHER STRONGER” captures the spirit of the city as it reawakens, with its inspiration taken from an old Irish proverb – “Ní neart go cur le chéile” – there is no strength without unity.

Aches said, “I think it’s important for the Guinness Storehouse and other spaces like it to open its doors to young artists, because we’re so limited in terms of space to show our work in Dublin. It’s been so exciting for me to be involved in Canvas D8 and I’m super proud to be the first artist ever given the chance to paint the Guinness Gates.”

Aches and the Guinness Storehouse also used the launch of Canvas D8 to support the wider artistic community in Ireland – with local D8-based artist Claire Prouvost, hand-picked by Aches, contributing a series of five murals to the streetscape, each depicting vibrant everyday scenes from the Liberties.

Visitors to the Guinness Storehouse will also be able to take their very own piece of Canvas D8 home with them. Exclusive prints of Aches work are on sale at the Home of Guinness, with all proceeds from sales being donated to SICCDA – the South Inner City Community Development Association – a charity that plays a vital role in supporting local communities throughout Dublin 8’s Liberties district.

The centrepiece of this cultural experience is a first of its kind kinetic light installation that will envelop the entire central atrium of the Guinness Storehouse. Inspired by Aches signature RGB style and mirroring the rhythm of the surge and settle of the pint of Guinness, this installation measures 20 metres high and was created using over 13,000 glowing spheres.

Catherine Toolan, Managing Director, Guinness Storehouse said “For anyone who thinks the Guinness Storehouse isn’t for them, we invite you to come and see what we’re about. The pandemic has been an incredibly trying time, but we’ve taken this unique opportunity to offer our visitors something new, different and inspirational. From the redesigned, double-size new Gravity Bar to our ACHES collaborations or the brand-new Brewery Yard, the Home of Guinness really does offer something for everyone.”

Housed at St. James’s Gate in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties, the seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse were built through a €42 million redevelopment of a 113-year-old former Guinness fermentation plant. Since 2000, the Guinness Storehouse has continually been enhanced, developing its experience to exceed consumers’ expectations. The newly revamped Gravity Bar is the latest example of this. The panoramic bar, located on the seventh floor, has more than doubled in size, and is now structured as a figure of eight, giving stunning views across the Dublin cityscape.

Visit https://www.guinness-storehouse.com/en/tickets to book your ticket today!